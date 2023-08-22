Farm-To-Table Restaurant Named Florida's Best Local Restaurant Chain

Every city and town has that one restaurant that keeps people coming back thanks to its amazing menu and inherent charm. Sometimes these eateries are so good and successful, they end up expanding outside their usual stomping grounds and even into other states.

That's why LoveFood is putting the spotlight on every state's best local restaurant chain. The website states, "From tiny taquerias and cafés with spots dotted around one city to Vietnamese restaurants that have sprawled across a state and, in some cases, opened branches elsewhere in the US, here are the local chains worthy of a visit."

According to writers, Boca is Florida's top local restaurant chain! Here's why it was chosen:

"Boca has two locations in Winter Park and Sarasota, with each staying true to the farm-to-table concept, with menus bursting with local and seasonal ingredients. Favorite menu items include Milanese chicken breast, sweet potato gnocchi, and the OMG Burger with lettuce, pickled onions, white Cheddar, sweet relish aioli and truffle fries. Customers also rate the buzzing atmosphere and friendly service."