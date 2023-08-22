'First-Of-Its-Kind' Ultra Surf Coaster Coming To Six Flags Over Georgia
By Sarah Tate
August 22, 2023
A new "first-of-its-kind" roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Over Georgia next year.
While the summer fun is still in full swing at the moment, water park lovers and thrill-seekers will have to wait until 2024 to ride the brand new "ultra surf coaster" at the popular park, per Fox 5. The park recently shared a first look on X (formerly Twitter) of the new coaster, which features a unique U shape, with each end of the lengthy track shooting sky high.
The track stretches 590 feet and peaks at an elevation of 144 feet, with the ride reaching speeds up to 60 miles per hour as riders experience the forward and backward launches. If that's not enough of a thrill, the ride vehicle features free-spinning seats on the surfboard design that provide three weightlessness airtime moments at gravity stall ramps and four different airtime experiences at the airtime hill and ensuring, as the park states, that "no two ride experiences are the same."
JUST ANNOUNCED AT COASTER FEST! 🎢 A first-of-its-kind Ultra Surf coaster is coming to Six Flags Over Georgia next year! pic.twitter.com/2TYxoIRbiF— Six Flags Over Georgia (@sfovergeorgia) August 19, 2023
The rendering of the new coaster does show a section of the track labeled "Splash Zone" that the surfboard-style gondola will speed through. There will also be four interactive water feature moments, including a water curtain created through riders speeding through a water vortex tunnel.
As of Tuesday (August 22), the coaster doesn't have an official name, but Six Flags plans to let fans have a say in what to call the unique ride. For more information on the new attraction, visit Six Flags Over Georgia's website.