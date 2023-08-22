Florida Seaside Towns Named Among 'Most Beautiful' Ones In America

By Zuri Anderson

August 23, 2023

Beach Boardwalk
Photo: EyeMark / iStock / Getty Images

If you're looking to enjoy some sand and surf while exploring a quaint community, beach towns are the spots for you. Highly popular because of the coastlines they rest upon, these destinations offer fresh seafood restaurants, tourist attractions, water-based adventures, local boutiques, festivals, and much more. Then, there are the more aesthetic parts of their appeal, from the stunning beaches themselves to the unique architecture of buildings.

That's why Reader's Digest released a list of the most beautiful seaside towns in America, ranging from fishing villages and harbor towns to luxury resorts.

Two popular Florida spots were featured on the list. The first one mentioned is Sanibel Island! Here's why it was chosen:

"Leave the bustling beaches of Fort Myers behind and head south to Sanibel and her sister island, Captiva. These low-key barrier islands are known for their pristine beaches, an abundance of shells—in fact, it’s one of the 15 best beaches for seashells around the world—and commitment to preserving the natural beauty and wildlife of the islands. Take a dolphin or sunset cruise or explore the more than 6,400 acres at the J.N. Darling National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge offers tram tours, or you can drive, ride a bike, or take a kayak excursion. Afterward, head to Blind Pass Beach, where Sanibel and Captiva meet, to capture the best sunset."

Then there's Anna Maria Island, another barrier island with vibrant waters and wildlife waiting for you. Writers explained further what makes the destination stand out:

"This barrier island located along the Gulf of Mexico is just 20 minutes from the town of Bradenton on the west coast of Florida. Anna Maria’s unspoiled sandy white beaches and sparkling turquoise waters are the highlights of this laid-back destination with an old Florida feel that earned a spot on our list of the 25 best beaches in the United States. We’re dreaming about spending days building castles in the sand or relaxing on the beach in this picturesque seaside town. Keep an eye out as the wildlife is abundant with manatees, dolphins and turtles nesting from May to October. Birding enthusiasts will appreciate the Bald Eagles, pelicans, osprey, and seagulls."
