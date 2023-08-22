Florida Seaside Towns Named Among 'Most Beautiful' Ones In America

If you're looking to enjoy some sand and surf while exploring a quaint community, beach towns are the spots for you. Highly popular because of the coastlines they rest upon, these destinations offer fresh seafood restaurants, tourist attractions, water-based adventures, local boutiques, festivals, and much more. Then, there are the more aesthetic parts of their appeal, from the stunning beaches themselves to the unique architecture of buildings.

That's why Reader's Digest released a list of the most beautiful seaside towns in America, ranging from fishing villages and harbor towns to luxury resorts.

Two popular Florida spots were featured on the list. The first one mentioned is Sanibel Island! Here's why it was chosen:

"Leave the bustling beaches of Fort Myers behind and head south to Sanibel and her sister island, Captiva. These low-key barrier islands are known for their pristine beaches, an abundance of shells—in fact, it’s one of the 15 best beaches for seashells around the world—and commitment to preserving the natural beauty and wildlife of the islands. Take a dolphin or sunset cruise or explore the more than 6,400 acres at the J.N. Darling National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge offers tram tours, or you can drive, ride a bike, or take a kayak excursion. Afterward, head to Blind Pass Beach, where Sanibel and Captiva meet, to capture the best sunset."