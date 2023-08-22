Florida Woman Arrested For Giving Flower 'Lady' $20 In Viral TikTok

Two TikToks showing the arrest of a Florida woman who reportedly wanted to give a roadside flower vendor $20 are blowing up and leaving many online users with questions. The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed they arrested 24-year-old Annika Olson over the now-viral incident, which happened on August 16.

"I just tried to give her $20!" she tearfully pleads as two police officers pin her to a cruiser, trying to handcuff her. The video ends as the driver appears to take note of her phone number. Both videos have racked up over 7.9 million views as of Tuesday afternoon (August 21).

"This young girl watched a lady selling flowers get arrested," TikTok user Arely Castill, who uploaded the videos, wrote in the caption. "This young girl pulled over and tried to give her $20 but she also ended up getting arrested."