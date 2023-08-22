Florida Woman Arrested For Giving Flower 'Lady' $20 In Viral TikTok
By Zuri Anderson
August 22, 2023
Two TikToks showing the arrest of a Florida woman who reportedly wanted to give a roadside flower vendor $20 are blowing up and leaving many online users with questions. The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed they arrested 24-year-old Annika Olson over the now-viral incident, which happened on August 16.
"I just tried to give her $20!" she tearfully pleads as two police officers pin her to a cruiser, trying to handcuff her. The video ends as the driver appears to take note of her phone number. Both videos have racked up over 7.9 million views as of Tuesday afternoon (August 21).
"This young girl watched a lady selling flowers get arrested," TikTok user Arely Castill, who uploaded the videos, wrote in the caption. "This young girl pulled over and tried to give her $20 but she also ended up getting arrested."
@arelyyy38
Yesterday this young girl watched a lady selling flowers get arrested. This young girl pulled over and tried to give her $20 but she also ended up getting arrested. I’m trying to contact her. Her name is Annika Olson help this get to her.♬ original sound - arelyyy38
Two days after the incident occurred, LCSO posted a statement explaining their side of the story along with Olson's mugshot. According to officials, they were investigating Norma Garica, the flower "lady," for selling merchandise in the median of Imperial Parkway in Bonita Springs. Deputies claim Garcia was violating a local ordinance.
"This ordinance, for the safety of pedestrians and motorists, prohibits the sale of merchandise from the median or in the roadway," officials wrote. "Deputies also confirmed Ms. Garcia had been previously warned that selling merchandise in the roadway was prohibited."
While authorities were investigating Garcia, that's when Olson reportedly parked her vehicle in a driving lane, blocking traffic and creating a "safety hazard" for everyone involved. When cops told her to move her car from Imperial Parkway, Olson instead "interfered with their investigation and Ms. Garcia’s arrest," the statement reads.
Officials didn't mention if the 24-year-old tried to give Garcia any money for flowers.
LCSO said Olson was arrested for refusing to comply with police or firefighter's lawful orders and resisting an office without violence. The sheriff's office added, "The safety and security of our residents is our priority, and when education fails to ensure the safety of our residents, arrests follow."
A video is circulating on social media depicting the arrest of Annika Olson. On August 16, 2023, LCSO deputies were...Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 18, 2023