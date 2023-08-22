iHeartRadio To Give Listeners 'All Access' Service Free On Labor Day

iHeartRadio is showing all of its listeners some major love this Labor Day. iHeartRadio is handing over the keys to music fans to experience ALL that the app has to offer during All Access FREE preview. In other words, experience all the perks of All Access on iHeartRadio ... for FREE.

Listeners will be able to search and play any song instantly, create unlimited playlists, or listen to the hundreds of playlists we’ve created (including artist curated playlists), as well as replay and save songs directly from the radio to their phone, and enjoy unlimited skip, and play your favorite songs and albums on demand. How do you access all of this, you ask? Simply open up your app, and enjoy! Make sure your app is up-to-date for maximum enjoyment.

Since launch of iHeartRadio All Access and All Access Plus, music lovers have enjoyed the interactive radio functionally of iHeartRadio Plus with a complete music collection and library that is linked seamlessly to the radio listening experience. All Access users have the convenience and accessibility of merely pushing a button to add a song immediately to their music collection at the same time they hear it on the radio — something no other music collection service can offer.

Take a look at everything you can enjoy during iHeartRadio's All Access FREE preview: