Illinois Lottery Player Wins Largest Fast Play Jackpot In History

One lucky Illinois resident is now millionaire after winning The Illinois Lottery’s Fast Play jackpot over the weekend. According to WGN9, the player won $1,248,040 (as announced in the drawing on Monday morning) from a single Twenty 20's ticket. The latest jackpot broke a new historic record for the game, one that has already been broken three times this year.

WGN9 mentioned that the game starts by offering a $50,000 prize to the person lucky enough to obtain a winning ticket. If no one wins that jackpot, it grows each time a Twenty 20's ticket is sold across Illinois until someone wins! The last person to break the record purchased a ticket in April and won $1,000,056. The jackpot record before that was broken in February, ringing in at $979,168.

Interested individuals can find this Fast Play game and others at participating retail locations, or online through the Illinois Lottery app and website. WGN9 noted that Fast Play games, such as the one the Illinois resident played to win $1,248,040, did not exist until September of 2020, and online versions of the games were not created until November of 2021. Despite being so new, many players have already benefited greatly from Fast Play jackpots.