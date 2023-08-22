Irv Gotti Says He's Not On Good Terms With Fat Joe After His Ashanti Rant
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2023
Irv Gotti is fully denouncing his friendship with Fat Joe following the aftermath of his disrespectful rant about Ashanti.
During his recent return to Drink Champs, the Murder Inc. founder said he doesn't feel that Joey Crack is his brother anymore. Gotti told N.O.R.E. that Joe "never apologized" after the Terror Squad rapper called him out during an Instagram Live session last year. At the time, Joe said he felt compelled to defend his sister Ashanti during his appearance on The Breakfast Club last October. Despite their issues, Joe said he still loved Gotti and called him his brother.
“Fat Joe was my brother. I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore,” Gotti said in response. “I guess it’s a Cancer trait because once you show me who you are or speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and [Ja Rule’s] defense is they do shows with Ashanti … but Rule would never come out and say 'Gotti’s a sucka.'”
“Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucka.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that because if I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy,” he continued. “He never apologized. He was on some, ‘If I’m you’re brother, I should be able to tell you when you wrong.’"
This isn't the first time Gotti has called out Joe for the way he defended Ashanti. A couple of days after Joe went on Instagram Live last year, the famed producer said during a radio interview that he didn't consider Joe a friend and claimed he was "fooled" by the Bronx rapper.
"I feel like [Fat Joe] fooled me, he's not my friend," Gotti said. "But in life you get fooled."