Irv Gotti Says He's Not On Good Terms With Fat Joe After His Ashanti Rant

“Fat Joe was my brother. I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore,” Gotti said in response. “I guess it’s a Cancer trait because once you show me who you are or speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and [Ja Rule’s] defense is they do shows with Ashanti … but Rule would never come out and say 'Gotti’s a sucka.'”



“Fat Joe said, ‘Oh, Gotti’s a sucka.’ I gotta pull back and regress from that because if I was to go respond or anything with that, it could get crazy,” he continued. “He never apologized. He was on some, ‘If I’m you’re brother, I should be able to tell you when you wrong.’"



This isn't the first time Gotti has called out Joe for the way he defended Ashanti. A couple of days after Joe went on Instagram Live last year, the famed producer said during a radio interview that he didn't consider Joe a friend and claimed he was "fooled" by the Bronx rapper.



"I feel like [Fat Joe] fooled me, he's not my friend," Gotti said. "But in life you get fooled."