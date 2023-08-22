Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Mogul stands as a testament to the allure of small-town charm and prosperity. In the heart of Nevada, this unassuming spot has earned its reputation as the richest small town in the state, captivating the curiosity of residents and visitors alike.

Beyond its picturesque landscapes and quaint streets, Mogul boasts a history that intertwines with the region's economic evolution.

GOBankingRates recently identified the richest small town in every state, using a specific method to analyze their findings,

“When you think of the richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren’t only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Instead, pockets of wealth can be found in the nation’s quieter communities and small towns. And for some, living in a small town can be the best financial decision ever.

In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data.”

Ultimately, it was determined that the median income of Mogul is $133,343.