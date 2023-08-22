One California Seaside Town Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America

Imagine spending all your days soaking up the sun while lounging on a beach near one of America's most beautiful towns.

A quaint, little town by the sea is certainly the place to be, and that is especially true for this seaside oasis. Wether it be charming streets and shops, or stunning coastline; this town offers something special to those that live there, and those visiting for a short time.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the most beautiful seaside town in all of California is Carmel-By-the-sea. This town also ranked among the most beautiful seaside towns in the entire country!

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about Carmel-By-the-sea:

"Located on California’s Central Coast, Carmel Beach is one of the most picturesque locales in the United States. The Scenic Bluff Path is a beautiful walking trail with views of the rugged coastline and soft white sands of Carmel Beach below. It’s also a hot spot for surfers, and the views are even more spectacular from the water extending from Pebble Beach to the north and Point Lobos in the south. In town, visitors and locals alike can wander the streets lined with English cottages and Mission-style architecture. Shop at upscale international or locally-owned boutiques or visit one of the town’s notable art galleries."

For a continued list of the best seaside towns across the country visit rd.com.