People With COVID-19 Face Increased Health Risks For Up To Two Years

A new study from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system has found that people who contracted COVID-19 have an elevated risk of health problems.

Researchers analyzed the health records of nearly 140,000 veterans who were infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic and compared them with roughly six million people who did not have the virus.

They found that those who tested positive for COVID-19 had an elevated risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, and gastrointestinal problems for up to two years after their infection. While those who were hospitalized with a severe case had a greater risk of developing health problems, those who had mild infections and were not hospitalized also had an increased risk compared to those who never got COVID.

"For far too many people, the continuing and enduring risk of long COVID and its long-term, adverse effects on health are sober reminders that the pandemic is not in the rearview mirror," said senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University. "The continuous struggles of people with long COVID are vivid, daily reminders of the detrimental and long-lasting legacy of COVID-19."