Publix Says They'll Stop Making 'Hurricane Cakes' In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
August 22, 2023
Floridians are not happy with Publix after the supermarket chain announced they'll stop making "hurricane cakes" to respect victims of these natural disasters, according to WFLA. Reporters obtained a statement from the popular grocer stating they're stopping the practice because it makes light of these victims and therefore violates company policy.
Longtime residents of the Sunshine State, who are used to the vicious storms assailing the state just about every year, often host parties or gatherings when hurricanes arrive. Publix would also sell elaborately-designed "hurricakes" poking fun at the extreme weather events. Sometimes, these humorous desserts would trend on social media.
Instead, the retailer will find "ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty," the statement reads.
educating nonfloridians about the joy of publix is always so fun. they don’t even know about the hurricane cakes pic.twitter.com/veC3iMtb0l— chris☀️ (@arcanegold) December 22, 2022
Many Floridians voiced their displeasure at the company's decision online, saying these cakes were a way to cope with the tragedy and ruin that comes with hurricanes.
This comes as the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian's landfall approaches, which battered Southwest Florida with torrential rains and devastating winds on September 28, 2022. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed in February that 149 people died from the storm, which arrived as a Category 4 monster.
It's the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States.