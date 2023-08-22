Publix Says They'll Stop Making 'Hurricane Cakes' In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 22, 2023

Photo: SementsovaLesia / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Jeff Greenberg / Universal Images Group

Floridians are not happy with Publix after the supermarket chain announced they'll stop making "hurricane cakes" to respect victims of these natural disasters, according to WFLA. Reporters obtained a statement from the popular grocer stating they're stopping the practice because it makes light of these victims and therefore violates company policy.

Longtime residents of the Sunshine State, who are used to the vicious storms assailing the state just about every year, often host parties or gatherings when hurricanes arrive. Publix would also sell elaborately-designed "hurricakes" poking fun at the extreme weather events. Sometimes, these humorous desserts would trend on social media.

Instead, the retailer will find "ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty," the statement reads.

Many Floridians voiced their displeasure at the company's decision online, saying these cakes were a way to cope with the tragedy and ruin that comes with hurricanes.

This comes as the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian's landfall approaches, which battered Southwest Florida with torrential rains and devastating winds on September 28, 2022. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed in February that 149 people died from the storm, which arrived as a Category 4 monster.

It's the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.