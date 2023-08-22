Publix Says They'll Stop Making 'Hurricane Cakes' In Florida

Floridians are not happy with Publix after the supermarket chain announced they'll stop making "hurricane cakes" to respect victims of these natural disasters, according to WFLA. Reporters obtained a statement from the popular grocer stating they're stopping the practice because it makes light of these victims and therefore violates company policy.

Longtime residents of the Sunshine State, who are used to the vicious storms assailing the state just about every year, often host parties or gatherings when hurricanes arrive. Publix would also sell elaborately-designed "hurricakes" poking fun at the extreme weather events. Sometimes, these humorous desserts would trend on social media.

Instead, the retailer will find "ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty," the statement reads.