Sandwich Shop Named Colorado's Best Local Restaurant Chain

Every city and town has that one restaurant that keeps people coming back thanks to its amazing menu and inherent charm. Sometimes these eateries are so good and successful, they end up expanding outside their usual stomping grounds and into other states.

That's why LoveFood is putting the spotlight on every state's best local restaurant chain. The website states, "From tiny taquerias and cafés with spots dotted around one city to Vietnamese restaurants that have sprawled across a state and, in some cases, opened branches elsewhere in the US, here are the local chains worthy of a visit."

According to writers, Runza is Colorado's top local restaurant chain! Here's why it was chosen:

"Runza restaurants are scattered throughout Nebraska, and now also in Colorado, Iowa, and Kansas. Named after the regional sandwich they specialize in, the first location opened in Lincoln in 1949. Fans are especially happy they’re still serving those deliciously addictive runza sandwiches, also known as Nebraska buns, which are stuffed with shredded beef, cabbage, and onion. The menu also features burgers, chicken burgers, and salads, as well as the highly recommended Frings – onion rings mixed with fries."