Sheriff Pleads Guilty To Groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett

A Georgia sheriff pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett during a law enforcement conference. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody was sentenced to one year of probation and resigned from his position.

"This morning, I plead Guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cobb County State Court. To be clear, I had no intent to touch Ms. Hatchett inappropriately. Unfortunately, I acted in a careless manner, and for that, I have taken full responsibility for my actions," Coody said in a statement.

After Coody was sentenced, Judge Hatchett described how she felt when he grabbed her breast while they were at a hotel bar in 2022.

"There is a scar that he left, and what I really resent is that someone could have that kind of power over me. That somebody could make me, in that moment, feel helpless. I've never felt so helpless in my entire life. And I was angry," Hatchett said during a press conference. "I was absolutely frozen."

Coody was also ordered to pay a fine of $500 and complete 400 hours of community service.

Judge Hatchett starred on two court shows, Judge Hatchett and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett. She also represented the family of Philando Castile in their lawsuit against the Minnesota Police Department. Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.