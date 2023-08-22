Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student Bought Him A Gun For His Birthday

A Wisconsin teacher accused of molesting a teenage student also purchased him a gun for his birthday. Prosecutors said that Tyesha Bolden, 34, met the boy while teaching at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Wauwatosa last fall.

The two exchanged more than 2,200 text messages which included explicit photos. In June, Bolden took the boy to a wooded park where she allegedly molested him. Afterward, the boy asked her to buy him a gun.

On his 14th birthday, Bolden gave the boy a Glock 19 handgun with ammunition. In July, the boy asked Bolden for money and another gun. While she gave the boy $1,000, she did not buy him a second gun, and the two stopped talking.

On July 25, the boy's parents reported him missing after he drove away with a family member's vehicle. Three days later, he was pulled over by police officers, who found the gun that Bolden had purchased.

When the school learned about the allegations against Bolden, they contacted to police and fired her.

She was arrested and is facing felony charges of second-degree child sexual assault and giving a dangerous weapon to a child. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years behind bars.