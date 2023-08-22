Architectural Digest recently unveiled a curated selection of the finest Airbnb accommodations in different states across the country. Whether one is in the mood for an urban retreat, a secluded countryside escape or a coastal paradise, the varied collection highlights an array of exceptional options to suit your every desire. A world of comfort, style and unparalleled hospitality awaits once an extraordinary stay at these trendsetting Airbnbs is booked.

The Elegant Townhouse in Dallas have been recognized as two of the best getaway homes during a visit.

AD reserved a few words of praise for the gorgeous setting of Elegant Townhouse,

“A brand-new 2,400-square-foot home? Yes, please! The open-concept layout in this three-bedroom home includes design features like steel-gray accent walls and an Eames-style plywood chair”

Its host paid careful attention to detail in designing the space,

“Masterful design and modern elegance are uniquely embodied in this gem. The home offers a sprawling open-concept layout, chic furniture, polished concrete floors, wood finishes, contrasting colors and textures, and a slight industrial aesthetic.

Experience our clean comfortable feel. Easily sleeps 6+ guests. The plush beds (king and 2 queens, plus high-end air-mattress) and top-quality bedding offers a great night's sleep.

Our kitchen is stocked and perfect for cooking & enjoying fresh meals. And of course, we provide clean linens, complimentary toiletries & coffee. Smart TVs in living room and upstairs bedrooms!

Please note the ground floor bedroom is semiprivate with curtain separation.

The entire home…

…The home is in a neighborhood of urban feel, mixed with old and new and worth exploring.

The location is central to Uptown, Downtown, Deep Ellum, and M-Streets, and a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.”

Additionally, the Two-Story Container Home in Waco also received recognition by the respected publication,

“If you’re looking for a one-of-kind experience, this Airbnb is calling your name. The contemporary stunner is made with two shipping containers—and what it lacks in square footage it makes up for in top-of-the-line style. No detail was overlooked in the design, from the pine shiplap walls to the rich, espresso-stained ceiling beams. And believe it or not, there’s even a rooftop deck!”

As described by its host,

“This unique home started as two shipping containers-20' and 40'. We insulated and paneled the interior in pine shiplap and trimmed it out in 100+ year old barnwood. The outside is clad with cedar siding with spacing to allow the original container to still be seen.

Entry is through the original container doors or a side entry with a standard door. We removed the steel panels from the doors and replaced them with picturesque full glass. The fun rooftop deck is surrounded by a custom cable railing system and lit with LED lights under the rail that gives the deck a beautiful glow at night. The deck and upstairs bedroom is accessed by an exterior spiral stairway.

We live right around the corner so are available for anything you need including any questions on the house or your time in Waco. We'll try to meet you to show you the house if possible but you can also check yourself in with the passcode we'll send you the day of check-in.

The location is a safe rural neighbourhood, just north of Waco and close to I-35. Surrounded by trees, cattle graze nearby. Guests are also welcome to use the lawn. Shop and eat in Homestead Cafe and Craft Village. only 3 minutes away by road.”

Do these sound like dream stays? Reserve your dates now.