The Killers Announce First New Music Of 2023

The Killers are putting out their first new music of the year, and it's coming out this week! On Tuesday (August 22), the band announced a new single called "Your Side Of Town" would be dropping on Friday (August 25).

“Hello everyone, with much excitement we present you with Your Side of Town," they wrote on social media while sharing the album art. "It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

The news came after the band shared a mysterious video clip on social media earlier this week. See the song announcement below.