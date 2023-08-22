The Killers Announce First New Music Of 2023
By Katrina Nattress
August 22, 2023
The Killers are putting out their first new music of the year, and it's coming out this week! On Tuesday (August 22), the band announced a new single called "Your Side Of Town" would be dropping on Friday (August 25).
“Hello everyone, with much excitement we present you with Your Side of Town," they wrote on social media while sharing the album art. "It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”
The news came after the band shared a mysterious video clip on social media earlier this week. See the song announcement below.
"Your Side of Town" follows last year's one-off release "Boy," which was written before their 2021 album Pressure Machine.
"This was the first song written after we had to cancel the 'Imploding the Mirage' tour due to the pandemic," Brandon Flowers said about the song upon its release. "I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With 'Boy,' I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the 'white arrows' in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage."