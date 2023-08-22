The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In Missouri

Missouri is home to an incredible selection of restaurants, and while there are plenty to add to your bucket list of eateries to try, there's one that was recognized as being the one restaurant in the state you simply have to visit.

The Daily Meal took a deep dive in rankings and reviews of top restaurants in each state, both casual and upscale, to see which eateries are a must-try for both locals and tourists. Additionally, the list factors in restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the list, the one restaurant in Missouri that all foodies and lovers of delicious meals need to visit at some point is Arthur Bryant's Barbecue in Kansas City.

Arthur Bryant's Barbecue is located at 1727 Brooklyn Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The history of Arthur Bryan's is believed to go back to 1908, with a restaurant called Perry's Barbecue, owned by Henry Perry, widely considered the 'father of Kansas City barbecue.' This restaurant was taken over by Charlie Bryant, who left it to his brother Arthur after his death. Arthur Bryant was known as the 'King of Ribs,' and his restaurant has earned iconic status, with its homemade barbecue sauce drawing in diners from around the country. Its beef and fries, pulled pork , burnt ends and barbecue sandwiches have all helped this joint earn a reputation as one of America's top casual restaurants."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see more must-try restaurants around the country.