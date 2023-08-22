Living in the city can be very expensive. Many retreat to small towns seeking quiet, simple lifestyles, with cozier, and cheaper amenities than those of urban areas. Despite how inexpensive these quaint destinations are to inhabit in comparison to booming cities, some harbor "pockets of wealth," made known by large expensive houses in gated neighborhoods, luxury shops, spas, salons, private schools, and more.

According to a list compiled by GoBankingRates, the richest small town in Nebraska is Hickman. The median income of people living in this town is $107,604.

Here's what GoBankingRates had to say about compiling the data to discover the richest small towns across the country:

"Instead, pockets of wealth can be found in the nation’s quieter communities and small towns. And for some, living in a small town can be the best financial decision ever. In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data."

For a continued list of the richest small towns in the U.S. visit gobankingrates.com/money.