Tropical Storm Harold Makes Landfall In Texas

By Bill Galluccio

August 22, 2023

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Harold
Photo: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Texas on Tuesday (August 22) morning. The storm, which has sustained winds of 50 mph, made landfall just after 10 a.m. local time in Padre Island.

As Harold pushed inland, tropical storm warnings were issued along the Texas coast from the Mexican border to Port O'Connor. A​ tropical storm watch is in effect from Port O'Connor to Sargent, Texas.

Harold is forecast to dump between three to five inches of rain, though some areas could see up to seven inches. Harold could also spawn tornado-producing thunderstorms.

While Harold will bring much-needed rain to southern Texas, other drought-stricken areas in north and central Texas won't see much precipitation as Harold moves west.

"The tough thing when it comes to Harold is the spots that really needed (the rain): San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Dallas -- so close, yet so far away," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "Folks in Southeast Texas and Hill Country; they were so excited there was going to be a weak tropical storm to bring them rain, and they're going to be left out."

Harold is the ninth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season. It is also the fourth named storm to form this weekend, following Emily, Franklin, and Gert.

