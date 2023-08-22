Washington Seaside Town Named Among 'Most Beautiful' Ones In America

If you're looking to enjoy some sand and surf while exploring a quaint community, beach towns are the spots for you. Highly popular because of the coastlines they rest upon, these destinations offer fresh seafood restaurants, tourist attractions, water-based adventures, local boutiques, festivals, and much more. Then, there are the more aesthetic parts of their appeal, from the stunning beaches themselves to the unique architecture of buildings.

That's why Reader's Digest released a list of the most beautiful seaside towns in America, ranging from fishing villages and harbor towns to luxury resorts.

A small community in Washington state was featured on the list, as well: Seabrook! Here's why it was chosen:

"Located on central Washington’s Pacific Coast, Seabrook is an oceanfront master-planned community. The New England-style homes and cottages sitting above Moclips Beach make for an idyllic setting. Market Street is a must see with its local boutiques, wine shop, ice cream parlor, and restaurants for a slice of Americana. Then, spend time relaxing by the firepit at Horseshoe Park. The community is designed so that everything is just a short walk or bike ride away. Rent one of the more than 200 homes and bring your pup as Seabrook is pet-friendly."

