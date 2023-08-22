WATCH: Rescuers Pull Children From Cable Car Dangling 1,000 Feet In The Air

Rescuers in Pakistan conducted a daring rescue operation after a cable car got stuck nearly 1,000 feet above the ground. There were seven students and one adult on the cable car, which transports people to school in a remote mountainous area in Battagram, when one of the cables snapped, leaving the car dangling high above the ground.

A helicopter was called in and managed to extract two of the children from the car. As night fell and the wind picked up, officials had to call back the helicopters due to safety concerns. Officials managed to rescue three others using a smaller cable car with the help of local zipliners.

The Pakistani military also dispatched members of a special forces group to assist with the rescue operation.

Officials said the rescuers delivered food and water to those who remained trapped in the cable car.

Investigators have not determined what caused the cable to snap.

"The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP, is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA, and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift," Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said. "I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use."