Body Camera Video Shows Officers Rescue Woman Chained To The Floor
By Bill Galluccio
August 23, 2023
The Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera footage showing officers rescue a woman who was being held captive on the second floor of a home last week.
On August 16, officers responded to the house around 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from neighbors that a woman was screaming for help.
When officers arrived, they found that the first floor of the home had been barricaded, and they could not kick down the front door. After walking around the house, looking for another way in, they noticed an unboarded window on the second floor.
One of the officers climbed onto the roof and entered the home through the window. Inside, he found a woman chained to the floor with a padlock around her neck.
The officer used a hatchet he found in the room to break the chain that was connected to the floor. He then brought her outside, where firefighters used bolt cutters to remove the chain that was still locked around her neck.
Two days later, officers arrested 36-year-old Moises May in connection with the woman's imprisonment. He was charged with kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening, and harassment.
