Cardi B Threatens To Sue Troll Who Made AI Video Of Offset Cheating On Her

By Tony M. Centeno

August 23, 2023

Cardi B and Offset
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B aims to get revenge on a troll who allegedly created a fake AI video of Offset cheating on her.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user who goes by @ayywalker posted an alleged explicit image of Offset being unfaithful to his wife. The post, which also featured a video with alleged audio of the rapper, was flagged for copyright, but Cardi decided to take things further by threatening more legal action.

"So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer," Cardi B said in a voice note she posted Twitter. "Because all these little games that you guys want to play online... it's going to be over with."

"You're going to be getting sued, and we're going to make an example out of you," she continued. "Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way, so yeah, bye."

The troll who posted the video caught wind of Cardi's response. The user didn't waiver from their claims about Offset. In fact, they doubled down on the claims while addressing Cardi's response.

"Cardi just copyrighted my tweet 🥴 B***h you mad at me when you need to be mad at the n***a that’s CHEATING ON YOU!!" they wrote.

Cardi B and Offset are in a way better place than they were a few months ago when they were fighting off other cheating rumors. In response to all the viral drama they experienced, they released their new collaboration "JEALOUSY" and went off on all of their haters.

See what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation below.

