"You're going to be getting sued, and we're going to make an example out of you," she continued. "Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way, so yeah, bye."



The troll who posted the video caught wind of Cardi's response. The user didn't waiver from their claims about Offset. In fact, they doubled down on the claims while addressing Cardi's response.



"Cardi just copyrighted my tweet 🥴 B***h you mad at me when you need to be mad at the n***a that’s CHEATING ON YOU!!" they wrote.



Cardi B and Offset are in a way better place than they were a few months ago when they were fighting off other cheating rumors. In response to all the viral drama they experienced, they released their new collaboration "JEALOUSY" and went off on all of their haters.



See what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation below.

