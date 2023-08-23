Coach Missing Amid Team's First-Ever Little League World Series Appearance

A coach for the team representing Cuba in the Little League World Series was reported missing during the country's first-ever tournament appearance.

Bayamo coach Jose Perez was last seen on surveillance footage being picked up from the Little League International Grove complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Saturday (August 21), prior to Cuba's 3-2 elimination loss to Panama on Sunday (August 20), a source familiar with the investigation into his disappearance confirmed to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

“Jose Perez, a coach with Bayamo, Cuba, at the Little League Baseball World Series, left the Little League International Grove late last night, Saturday, August 19, and did not return,” said Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications at Little League International in a statement obtained by the Sun-Gazette. “Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport."

The source claimed that Perez left the facility and entered the vehicle, which was spotted traveling along Route 15 near the complex at around 11:00 p.m., voluntarily.