Florida Fisherman Holding Baby Dolphin In Viral Photo Sparks Outrage

An investigation is underway in Florida after an Instagram account posted a photo of a fisherman holding a young wild dolphin out of the water, sparking intense backlash online. According to WJAX, the image may have been taken under a bridge that crosses the Nassau Sound. Reporters have not identified the man since he hasn't been charged with a crime.

A dolphin calf was reportedly found dead in the same area after the picture surfaced last week, the news station learned. Dolphins need buoyancy to help them breathe in the ocean, so holding a dolphin or pulling them out of the water can hurt them, Dr. Quinton White, a marine science professor at Jacksonville University, explained to WJAX.

“The dolphin was probably ill to be caught like that," Gibson said. "And to put that kind of stress on an animal really is horrific.”

He's not the only one with that sentiment. Both social media users and local residents slammed the post, calling it "cruel" and a "crime against nature." The post was later deleted.

Gibson also surmises the dolphin may have died shortly before the picture was taken.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association are now investigating. They said it's illegal to feed or harass dolphins under the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact NOAA’s Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.