Football Fan Selling Home With Huge Helmet Collection For Over $1 Million

A 77-year-old is trying to sell his Las Vegas property full of college football helmets for $1.15 million, the New York Post reports.

Pug Winkler, a Brooklyn native, has lived in the house, which features 2,000 college football helmets, one of the world's largest collections of the protective headwear, for 23 years.

“I got into collecting them by accident,” Winkler told the Post.

Winkler said he began collecting the helmets 50 years ago after selling his first collection of sports memorabilia and its since outgrown his 6,000-square-foot home, despite not being limited to a designated room.

“I have no wife to answer to, and if I did, and she said no, she wouldn’t be my wife anymore,” Winkler said.