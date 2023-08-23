Football Fan Selling Home With Huge Helmet Collection For Over $1 Million
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2023
A 77-year-old is trying to sell his Las Vegas property full of college football helmets for $1.15 million, the New York Post reports.
Pug Winkler, a Brooklyn native, has lived in the house, which features 2,000 college football helmets, one of the world's largest collections of the protective headwear, for 23 years.
“I got into collecting them by accident,” Winkler told the Post.
Winkler said he began collecting the helmets 50 years ago after selling his first collection of sports memorabilia and its since outgrown his 6,000-square-foot home, despite not being limited to a designated room.
“I have no wife to answer to, and if I did, and she said no, she wouldn’t be my wife anymore,” Winkler said.
The home includes helmets on the walls, in the kitchen, bathrooms and even surrounding his marble jacuzzi in the master bathroom. Winkler said the home doesn't have to include all of the helmets, as he's having difficulty imagining a buyer who can take the entire collection, which isn't included in the $1.15 million asking price.
“Obviously there’s a price for everything, but I would never break them up and sell them individually,” Winkler said via the Post.
Winkler said his initial collection of sports memorabilia prior to the helmet collection prepared him for retirement and the ability to travel the world with his son Billy and he has since visited 80 colleges and universities.
“I’d ask athletic directors, equipment managers and coaches for helmets,” Winkler told the Post. “Most gave them to me. But if it wasn’t a highly paid coach, money may or may not have changed hands.”