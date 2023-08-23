GloRilla Sparks Debate After Saying Women In Their 20s Should 'Be Toxic'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2023
GloRilla sparked plenty of discussions after she recommended ladies in their 20s to "be toxic."
In a video she shared to social media on Monday, August 21, the Memphis rapper spoke to her female fanbase who are currently living their best lives in their 20s. Glo believes that women between the ages of 20 and 29 should be able to be as toxic as possible.
"I just wanna let y'all know, be toxic for the rest of your 20s," GloRilla told her fans. "You only get one life. Live your toxic 20s. You never get to be 20 years old...never again in your life."
August 21, 2023
"Be toxic. Because don't get in your 30s thinking you can just go slashing tires and doing all this crazy s**t. You too old for that, and you too mature. Be toxic for the rest of your 20s. And if you delusional, turn that s**t up a notch. Enjoy the rest of your 20s."
Fans online were confused about the life advice she gave. Some questioned why she would tell anyone to "be toxic." Meanwhile, it also sparked some interesting debates. See what The Breakfast Club and their fans had to say about Glo's advice.