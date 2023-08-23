The Best Independent Cafe In Florida

While it's easy to pick up a coffee from Starbucks, fast food restaurants, or gas stations, independent coffee shops offer a completely different vibe. A great hangout for friends, co-workers, and community members, these spaces allow people to focus while enjoying a nice cup of Joe. Speaking of coffee, indie cafes serve some amazing coffee and specials you won't find at other big-name chains.

For those cafe connoisseurs out there, LoveFood found the best independent cafe in every state. Writers utilized reviews, awards, and their first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

According to the website, Florida's top pick is Ginger Beard Coffee! Here's why it was chosen:

"There’s nothing standard about this one-off coffee shop, named for the owners’ own ginger beards. You can get the usual brews, from a shot of espresso to bottomless drip coffee, and they’re always spot-on. But alongside the regulars are unusual but perfectly pitched creations like dirty chai latte (with espresso added to the fragrant milky tea), flavorings like lavender and cinnamon, and – according to some – the best nitrogen-infused cold brew coffees around."