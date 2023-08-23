Kidnapped Washington Man Found With Gunshot Wound: 'A Very Rare Occurrence'

A 26-year-old man who was kidnapped in Western Washington earlier this week was found alive in King County. Renton police confirmed Gouled Ali, of Renton, was discovered in Des Moines on Tuesday (August 22) with a gunshot wound in his arm.

Renton police responded to reports of a possible kidnapping around 7:15 p.m. Sunday (August 20). A 911 caller reportedly told officers they witnessed several people force a struggling man into a car in the parking garage of the apartment complex Ali was living in. After the suspects loaded the victim into the vehicle, they drove off, officials said.

“Arriving officers found a variety of evidence that some kind of struggle occurred,” Detective Robert Onishi said, per KIRO 7. “Some scattered belongings on the floor, there was some blood.”

Come Tuesday, police said Ali knocked on the door of a stranger's apartment in Des Moines, telling the resident he was “kidnapped and shot in the arm.” He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and authorities stated the gunshot wound “appeared to have been inflicted previously, based on the dried blood around it."

“This is a very rare occurrence, the amount of adult abductions we have are very, very low,” Onishi said.

Renton police detectives interviewed Ali about what happened. No other details were released.