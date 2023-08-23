Minnesota Teen Reels In Surprisingly 'Stuffed' Object During Fishing Trip

A 14-year-old boy recently went fishing at the Lake of the Woods in Moorhead, Minnesota, expecting to reel in a fish, but instead cracked the case of a missing wallet. Yes, you read that correctly...wallet not walleye. According to Inforum, Connor Halso casted his line deep into the water and initially thought that a very heavy fish was on the other end. Instead, he reeled in a discarded billfold stuffed with $2,000 in cash!

"My cousin opened the wallet up, and he said some words you probably shouldn't say, and he showed everyone, and we took the money out and let it dry out."

After looking through the wallet with his cousin to see if he could identify an owner, Haslo discovered that the wallet belonged to Iowa farmer, Jim Denney. ABC8 mentioned that Denney was fishing on the lake one year prior when he accidentally dropped his wallet in the water. The farmer was immediately notified about his newly found wallet and drove up to Minnesota to retrieve it, offering Haslo a reward for his "efforts" in cracking the case of its disappearance. Haslo refused the reward, so Denney took him and his family to a nice dinner and made the teen a custom cooler.