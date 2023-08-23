Missouri Eatery Named The Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant In The State

Chain restaurants and popular eateries are great, but there's something about sitting down at a mom-and-pop restaurant that has been serving up tried and true delicious meals for years that just hits home.

Using reviews, accolades and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mom-and-pop restaurants around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state dishing up delicious meals "just like Mama used to make."

So which eatery was named the best mom-and-pop restaurant in Missouri?

Emmet's Kitchen & Tap

According to the restaurant's website, Emmet's offers both delicious cooking and a "small town attitude where we treat everyone like family." This eatery has 4.6 stars on Google and over 300 reviews. Emmet's Kitchen & Tap is located at 111 N. Main Street in Fayette. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located on the historic courthouse square in beautiful Fayette, Emmet's Kitchen & Tap is beloved for its hearty American food with a Cajun twist. Here you'll find everything from po'boys and platters of Bayou shrimp to tasty pasta dishes, pork and steaks, all served up by some of the friendliest and most attentive staff around. Customers can't get enough of the spicy Angry Shrimp appetizer, and the ribeye is said to be fantastic."

Check out the full list of each state's best mom and pop restaurant at lovefood.com.