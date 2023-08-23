Rick Ross, Trina & More Join Smiles Official On 'Caribbean Blvd' Album

Miami rapper Smiles Official returns with his latest project and its stacked with special guests.



On Wednesday, August 23, the rising artist confirmed his new album Caribbean Blvd has officially hit streaming services. His fresh collection of songs features stellar contributions from Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Gucci Mane, Joe Gifted, Rippa On The Beat and more. The 11-track LP out via Streets Enterprise Entertainment comes with previously released singles like "So Sexy" featuring Trina. Smiles dropped his collaboration with the Diamond Princess right before the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. He also dropped the preview for their upcoming music video.