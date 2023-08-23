Rick Ross, Trina & More Join Smiles Official On 'Caribbean Blvd' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 23, 2023
Miami rapper Smiles Official returns with his latest project and its stacked with special guests.
On Wednesday, August 23, the rising artist confirmed his new album Caribbean Blvd has officially hit streaming services. His fresh collection of songs features stellar contributions from Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Gucci Mane, Joe Gifted, Rippa On The Beat and more. The 11-track LP out via Streets Enterprise Entertainment comes with previously released singles like "So Sexy" featuring Trina. Smiles dropped his collaboration with the Diamond Princess right before the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. He also dropped the preview for their upcoming music video.
The South Florida native from Cutler Ridge has been on the rise since he released hit singles "Been Trappin" and "I Got A Bag" in 2016. Since then, he's come through with a project every year from his ¥€$ mixtape in 2017 to his most recent album Back 2 Tha Trap featuring Pilly Mae, Lil Reese, Woop and more. He's also served up numerous singles including "Bands In The Trap" featuring Tory Lanez and "In The Trunk" featuring Gunplay.
Within the past year, the 34-year-old artist has been performing his music alongside other Florida legends like J.T. Money, Plies, Ball Greezy, Ice Billion Berg and more for Trick Daddy's 25th Anniversary Tour. He's also shared stages with the likes of Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, Juvenile, Pastor Troy, Webbie and more.
Listen to Smiles Official's new album now and check out the tracklist below.