Rudy Giuliani Surrenders In Georgia Election Case

Rudy Giuliani surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday (August 23) after being indicted on numerous charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He was charged with 13 counts in the sprawling 41-count indictment, including violating Georgia's RICO law, alleged solicitation of violation of oath of office by a public official, false statements, and conspiracy.

Officials said that Giuliani was treated like "everybody else" when he was booked, which included having his fingerprints and mugshot taken.

The process took just under an hour, and Giuliani was released on a $150,000 bond.

After he was released, Giuliania blasted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"Five other lawyers are indicted. That should tell you right away that this is an assault on our Constitution," Giuliani said outside the jail. "Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed."

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities tomorrow (August 24).