South Florida Suburb Named The Richest Small Town In The State

When we think of wealthy places to live, our attention is often directed to big-name cities and destinations like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The truth is that every corner of America has communities and suburbs full of lavish neighborhoods, amenities, restaurants, and other amenities.

That's why GOBankingRates released a list of the richest small town in every state, except Alaska. The website states, "GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income."

According to researchers, Florida's richest small town is Parkland! Located in Broward County, the median income is $174,295. It has an A+ rating on its Niche profile. The website also provided more details about Parkland:

"Parkland is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale with a population of 33,772. Parkland is in Broward County and is one of the best places to live in Florida. Living in Parkland offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Parkland there are a lot of coffee shops and parks... The public schools in Parkland are highly rated."

Check out the full report on gobankingrates.com.