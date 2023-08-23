Teacher Charged In Student Rape Posted About Kids Understanding 'Consent'

A married Queens middle school teacher accused of raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old student had previously shared a post on her Facebook account highlighting how to help "kids understand consent."

Melissa Rockensies, 33, who was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old on Tuesday (August 22), had previously shared an infographic entitled "helping kids understand consent" which included things that were considered to be "helpful" and "not helpful," the New York Post reports.

Rockensies was working at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy when the alleged incident took place, though the Post reported that it was unclear whether it happened on or off campus.