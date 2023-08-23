Teacher Charged In Student Rape Posted About Kids Understanding 'Consent'
By Jason Hall
August 23, 2023
A married Queens middle school teacher accused of raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old student had previously shared a post on her Facebook account highlighting how to help "kids understand consent."
Melissa Rockensies, 33, who was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old on Tuesday (August 22), had previously shared an infographic entitled "helping kids understand consent" which included things that were considered to be "helpful" and "not helpful," the New York Post reports.
Rockensies was working at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy when the alleged incident took place, though the Post reported that it was unclear whether it happened on or off campus.
Posted by Melissa Rockensies on Sunday, October 3, 2021
A Department of Education spokesperson claimed that Rockensies, who had previously worked as a dean of a Queens school that has not been publicly identified at this time and reportedly made $85,000 last year, was reassigned pending the outcome of the ongoing case against her.
“This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said via QNS.com. “This employee has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest and if convicted, we will pursue termination. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students.”
Rockensies was the second New York City schools employee arrested this week after Jamall Russell, 29, a teaching assistant at Forrest Park School, was charged for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, according to Gothamist.com.