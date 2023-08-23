Texas Man Arrested After Dead Body Of Kidnapped Ohio Woman Found In His Car

A Texas man was arrested in Tennessee and charged with kidnapping and killing an Ohio mother of two. Officials said 32-year-old Lance Miller is facing numerous charges in Ohio and Tennessee for allegedly kidnapping and killing Kaitlyn Lynch. Lynch's family said that she met Miller online and that he traveled to her home in Cincinnati to move in with her about three weeks before her murder.

Just before midnight on Friday (August 18), police in Cincinnati responded to reports of shots fired at Lynch's home.

"I got down immediately, and my first reaction as a combat vet is to get down, locate, and return fire," neighbor Andrew Kenton told WKRC. "I was literally looking through my plants as I was dialing 911 and looking for anyone, and all I saw was a vehicle leave."

Investigators determined that Miller likely shot Lynch and then fled the state. On Saturday, an officer in Tennessee spotted Miller's vehicle and tried to pull him over. He refused to stop and led the officer on a high-speed chase that ended when deputies deployed spike strips across the road.

When they took Miller into custody, officers found Lynch's body in the vehicle. Miller is facing charges of felony evading, abuse of a corpse, and being a fugitive from justice in Tennessee. In addition, he is also facing charges in Ohio of murder and kidnapping.