The Best Independent Cafe In Colorado

While it's easy to pick up a coffee from Starbucks, fast food restaurants, or gas stations, independent coffee shops offer a completely different vibe. A great hangout for friends, co-workers, and community members, these spaces allow people to focus while enjoying a nice cup of Joe. Speaking of coffee, indie cafes serve some amazing coffee and specials you won't find at other big-name chains.

For those cafe connoisseurs out there, LoveFood found the best independent cafe in every state. Writers utilized reviews, awards, and their first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

According to the website, Colorado's top pick is Story Coffee Company! Here's why it was chosen:

"It’s hard to imagine a hipper breed of coffee shop: Story Coffee Company occupies a tiny, timber house and roasts its own beans. The teeny café also donates a portion of profits to a charity that helps people who are homeless. Those who’ve visited reckon pastries like the oatmeal cream pie are delicious, especially when enjoyed with one of the perfectly brewed coffees."