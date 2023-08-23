The Best Independent Cafe In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
August 23, 2023
While it's easy to pick up a coffee from Starbucks, fast food restaurants, or gas stations, independent coffee shops offer a completely different vibe. A great hangout for friends, co-workers, and community members, these spaces allow people to focus while enjoying a nice cup of Joe. Speaking of coffee, indie cafes serve some amazing coffee and specials you won't find at other big-name chains.
For those cafe connoisseurs out there, LoveFood found the best independent cafe in every state. Writers utilized reviews, awards, and their first-hand experiences to determine their picks.
According to the website, Colorado's top pick is Story Coffee Company! Here's why it was chosen:
"It’s hard to imagine a hipper breed of coffee shop: Story Coffee Company occupies a tiny, timber house and roasts its own beans. The teeny café also donates a portion of profits to a charity that helps people who are homeless. Those who’ve visited reckon pastries like the oatmeal cream pie are delicious, especially when enjoyed with one of the perfectly brewed coffees."
Story Coffee Company has two locations in Colorado Springs. They're available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.