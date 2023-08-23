The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Illinois

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Illinois is Birrieria Zaragoza located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"This unassuming spot in Chicago's Archer Heights district is a staple for in-the-know foodies. A true family business, it's run by husband and wife team John and Norma Zaragoza, while their son works as the executive chef. Birrieria Zaragoza specializes in one thing – goat, namely in the form of birria, a beautifully tender slow cooked Mexican stew. It's served in various guises, including in a bowl or in tacos, and customers say it's cooked to perfection."

