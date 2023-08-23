The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Minnesota

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Minnesota is Mancini’s located in St. Paul.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"Mancini’s has been a pillar of the Saint Paul restaurant scene for more than 70 years. Diners know that they're in the market for a top-quality steak and great service when they come through the doors, which first swung open in 1948; back then, Mancini's was a simple, snug tavern. The steak is aged 30 days, hand cut, and then charbroiled. If you fancy something different, there's also a lobster tail dinner, or a couscous dish for vegetarians."

