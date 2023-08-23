The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

August 23, 2023

Through the glass of a diner window
Photo: E+

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Minnesota is Mancini’s located in St. Paul.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"Mancini’s has been a pillar of the Saint Paul restaurant scene for more than 70 years. Diners know that they're in the market for a top-quality steak and great service when they come through the doors, which first swung open in 1948; back then, Mancini's was a simple, snug tavern. The steak is aged 30 days, hand cut, and then charbroiled. If you fancy something different, there's also a lobster tail dinner, or a couscous dish for vegetarians."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.