The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Nebraska

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Nebraska is the Hi-Way Diner located in Lincoln.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"You can't go wrong with a classic diner and this Lincoln offering is a winner. It's got everything you go to a diner looking for: cozy leather booths, neon signs, flowing coffee, and service with a smile. Breakfast is guaranteed to fill you up for the day; choose between eggs Benedict, bacon, hash browns and eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, or an omelet burrito."

