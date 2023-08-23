Every state has its culinary secrets, and Arizona is no exception. Behind trendy, go-to spots and Instagrammable dining locations lie the hidden gems known as the state's best cult-favorite restaurants.

These iconic and enigmatic dining establishments transcend the ordinary, drawing in a dedicated following of foodies who are searching for much more than just a yummy meal. As a matter of fact, such culinary sanctuaries sprinkle layers upon layers of flavors and experiences that leave guests full yet wanting seconds.

LoveFood.com determined the best cult-favorite restaurant in each state based on their team's firsthand experiences, honest user reviews and awards and accolades:

"Every state has its legendary restaurants. These are the places with fiercely loyal followings – be that due to awards and accolades or word of mouth – that you simply shouldn’t miss out on visiting. From historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies, we've found the best cult-favorite restaurant in every state and DC."

Barrio Cafe in Phoenix is included in the list for the following reasons:

"With a James Beard Award nomination to her name, Silvana Salcido Esparza, the chef at Barrio Cafe, churns out unmissable, creative spins on regional Mexican dishes – cementing this place as the first foodie recommendation on every local's lips. Despite its well-earned popularity and load of press accolades, it’s resisted the urge to expand: there’s only one Barrio Cafe. That means no cutting corners for profit maximizing; just sensational food served within the same four walls, 20 years in and counting."