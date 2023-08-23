The Best Restaurant In Arizona Few Have Heard Of

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 23, 2023

Mexican Chimichanga Burrito
Photo: Getty Images

Every state has its culinary secrets, and Arizona is no exception. Behind trendy, go-to spots and Instagrammable dining locations lie the hidden gems known as the state's best cult-favorite restaurants.

These iconic and enigmatic dining establishments transcend the ordinary, drawing in a dedicated following of foodies who are searching for much more than just a yummy meal. As a matter of fact, such culinary sanctuaries sprinkle layers upon layers of flavors and experiences that leave guests full yet wanting seconds.

LoveFood.com determined the best cult-favorite restaurant in each state based on their team's firsthand experiences, honest user reviews and awards and accolades:

"Every state has its legendary restaurants. These are the places with fiercely loyal followings – be that due to awards and accolades or word of mouth – that you simply shouldn’t miss out on visiting. From historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies, we've found the best cult-favorite restaurant in every state and DC."

Barrio Cafe in Phoenix is included in the list for the following reasons:

"With a James Beard Award nomination to her name, Silvana Salcido Esparza, the chef at Barrio Cafe, churns out unmissable, creative spins on regional Mexican dishes – cementing this place as the first foodie recommendation on every local's lips. Despite its well-earned popularity and load of press accolades, it’s resisted the urge to expand: there’s only one Barrio Cafe. That means no cutting corners for profit maximizing; just sensational food served within the same four walls, 20 years in and counting."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.