Every state has its culinary secrets, and Kentucky is no exception. Behind trendy, go-to spots and Instagrammable dining locations lie the hidden gems known as the state's best cult-favorite restaurants.

These iconic and enigmatic dining establishments transcend the ordinary, drawing in a dedicated following of foodies who are searching for much more than just a yummy meal. As a matter of fact, such culinary sanctuaries sprinkle layers upon layers of flavors and experiences that leave guests full yet wanting seconds.

LoveFood.com determined the best cult-favorite restaurant in each state based on their team's firsthand experiences, honest user reviews and awards and accolades:

"Every state has its legendary restaurants. These are the places with fiercely loyal followings – be that due to awards and accolades or word of mouth – that you simply shouldn’t miss out on visiting. From historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies, we've found the best cult-favorite restaurant in every state and DC."

Big Dipper in Owensboro is included in the list for the following reasons:

"Kicking around for generations, a visit to The Big Dipper was a childhood staple for many in the Owensboro area, and the place is still going strong today. Always packed but reliably fast, it serves no-frills sloppy burgers, spicy chili, and super thick milkshakes guaranteed to satiate a craving. Pretty much everyone round Owensboro has a story to tell about The Big Dipper, and it feels as delightfully retro today as it did back in 1954."