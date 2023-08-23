Tony Yayo Takes Credit For Starting The BBL Trend: 'Give Me My Props!'
By Tony M. Centeno
Tony Yayo says he's the one who helped get the BBL movement on and popping.
On Tuesday, August 22, the G-Unit rapper appeared on The Danza Project podcast with Uncle Murda. During their conversation, Yayo discussed Drake's shout-out to the late DJ Kay Slay in "Jimmy Cooks," in which he mentions the DJ's Straight Stuntin' magazine that featured plenty of thick models. The conversation shifted to the type of women Yayo included in his early music videos from gorgeous Latinas to veteran models like Buffie The Body. Murda dubbed Kay Slay as "the godfather" of the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) era but Yayo also claimed responsibility for pushing the movement forward.
“I’m like, ‘I might want some chocolate with the fatty in my s**t!’," Yayo explained. "So it came to a point where I’m like, ‘Listen, man. I gotta have this in my video.’ That’s why in ‘So Seductive’ I had Buffie the Body. She was the first BBL you seen in your life. So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement!’ Give me my props! I started the BBL movement. I did! Not me personally, but I started the movement. 'Cause listen, Buffie The Body was the first girl you ever seen get her body done. That was ’04, ’05, ’06.”
Yayo acknowledged that Kay Slay ushered in the movement within the underground, but he asserted that he brought it to "the forefront" with his visuals for "So Seductive." The song dropped in 2005 as the first single for his album Thoughts of a Predicate Felon.
