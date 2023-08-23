Tony Yayo Takes Credit For Starting The BBL Trend: 'Give Me My Props!'

“I’m like, ‘I might want some chocolate with the fatty in my s**t!’," Yayo explained. "So it came to a point where I’m like, ‘Listen, man. I gotta have this in my video.’ That’s why in ‘So Seductive’ I had Buffie the Body. She was the first BBL you seen in your life. So when you think about it, I started the BBL movement!’ Give me my props! I started the BBL movement. I did! Not me personally, but I started the movement. 'Cause listen, Buffie The Body was the first girl you ever seen get her body done. That was ’04, ’05, ’06.”



Yayo acknowledged that Kay Slay ushered in the movement within the underground, but he asserted that he brought it to "the forefront" with his visuals for "So Seductive." The song dropped in 2005 as the first single for his album Thoughts of a Predicate Felon.



