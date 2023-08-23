Two California Cities Named Among 'Cities With The Worst Drivers' In The US

Would you consider the citizens of your city to be good drivers? Despite most people believing that they are picture-perfect motorists, the following list would say otherwise.

According to a list compiled by Clever Move, the city with the absolute worst drivers in California is Riverside in 8th, followed by Sacramento in 10th. Other locations on the list of cities with the worst drivers in the U.S. include Jacksonville, Florida, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, New Orleans, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Columbus, Ohio to name a few.

Here's what Clever Move had to say about compiling the data to discover the which U.S. cities had the worst drivers:

"Bad drivers exist everywhere, but in some cities, they’re decidedly worse because of an aggressive driving culture, poor road design, increasing congestion, and long commutes that shorten tempers and cause motorists to make poor decisions. To determine what cities attract the worst drivers, we used multiple metrics weighted in the following manner: 3x: Average annual traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents from 2014-2020, 3x: Average annual alcohol-related traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents from 2014-2020, 2x: Days of precipitation per year, 1x: Average annual vehicle insurance premiums in the state, 1x: Percentage of uninsured drivers in the state, 1x: Allstate’s best drivers rank, 1x: Google Trends for 'DUI,' 1x: Auto repair shops per 100,000 residents."

For a continued list of cities with the worst drivers across the country visit clevermove.com.