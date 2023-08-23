YUNGBLUD Emotionally Opens Up About Being Molested As A Child

YUNGBLUD has never strayed away from being open and vulnerable, both in interviews and in his music, but the story behind his upcoming single "Hated" might be his most personal—and heartbreaking–yet.

The English rocker took to social media to let fans know the song is dropping on Thursday (August 24) and shared a message about how it came to be.

“when i was seven years old i was molested by a doctor. i never told anyone until i told my producer when this song started to come out,” he began. “this is the most personal song i’ve ever released. that’s not to say it’s soft or gentle. far from it. it’s a rallying cry and an exposition of the soul.”

“the song is ultimately about freeing yourself from bad experiences and trauma. finding inner strength. acknowledging your past, accepting the pain and having the courage not to let it define your future," he continued. “You’ve got to kill somebody to be somebody to be who you want to be. You’ve got to hit rock bottom and live through all of the s*** nobody believes. You’ve got to hurt some people but first some people will thirst on watching you bleed. And that’s when you know that you’ve made it. When you’re hated.”

"Hated" is the second single YUNGBLUD's this year, following "Lowlife." See his emotional message below.