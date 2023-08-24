Rihanna recently gave birth to her second son on August 3. The couple did not formally announced the birth of their child, however, it was confirmed by TMZ earlier this week. Their child's name was not revealed but, according to the outlet, it's a boy and his name starts with an "R" just like his older brother RZA.



The superstar parents have been awaiting the arrival of their newborn son for quite some time. Rihanna first announced that she was pregnant again during her anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance back in February. Since then, she's attended various events while pregnant including the Met Gala and the Oscars. A month before she gave birth, the singer posted photos of Rocky and RZA while they were in Barbados.



"my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️" she wrote in her caption.