A$AP Rocky Offers Cryptic Answer To Question About His & Rihanna's New Son
By Tony M. Centeno
August 24, 2023
A$AP Rocky wants to keep fans guessing when it comes to his second child's name.
On Thursday, August 24, TMZ posted a video they captured of Rocky while he was out on the town in West Hollywood. After the cameraman got a good glimpse of his shoes, he decided to ask the A$AP Mob leader a burning question most fans want to know. He asked if Rocky and the mother of his children Rihanna have locked in a name for their second child after they welcomed him into the world earlier this month. Rocky smiled at the camera and only said, "Coming soon."
Rihanna recently gave birth to her second son on August 3. The couple did not formally announced the birth of their child, however, it was confirmed by TMZ earlier this week. Their child's name was not revealed but, according to the outlet, it's a boy and his name starts with an "R" just like his older brother RZA.
The superstar parents have been awaiting the arrival of their newborn son for quite some time. Rihanna first announced that she was pregnant again during her anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance back in February. Since then, she's attended various events while pregnant including the Met Gala and the Oscars. A month before she gave birth, the singer posted photos of Rocky and RZA while they were in Barbados.
"my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️" she wrote in her caption.
Rocky's message means the parents are most likely planning a special kind of announcement for their second son. Back in May, Rihanna debuted her maternity shoot from her pregnancy with RZA. In her caption, she included the hashtag #ToBeContinued, which means she may serve up another maternity shoot for her new son.