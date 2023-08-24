In Kentucky, a culinary treasure awaits — one that not only serves the most tasty and memorable dishes, but also offers a captivating journey through history.

Talbott Tavern, the oldest dining establishment in Bardstown, stands as a testament to the unforgettable essence of fine dining. With its origins tracing back to many years, this treasured establishment beckons both locals and travelers to engage in an experience that seamlessly blends the charm of yesterday's past with the pleasures of the palate.

LoveFood.com stepped into the world of Talbott Tavern in honor of recognizing every U.S. state's oldest eatery still going strong, where time-honored place and a rich heritage converge to create a timeless dining experience. Isn't that an invitation that's impossible to resist?

Here's what LoveFood.com shared about Talbott Tavern,

"Quaint Bardstown is best-known for its bourbon production, but it's also a great spot for foodies. One of the top dinner choices is The Talbott Tavern, which has been a Bardstown mainstay since the late 18th century. The architecture is a particular draw – it's a fine example of Flemish bond stonework – but, of course, the food is the reason to stay. Don't miss the traditional Kentucky hot brown: smoked turkey and ham on toast layered up with mornay sauce and Cheddar cheese."