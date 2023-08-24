In Texas, a culinary treasure awaits — one that not only serves the most tasty and memorable dishes, but also offers a captivating journey through history.

Scholz Garten, the oldest dining establishment in Austin, stands as a testament to the unforgettable essence of fine dining. With its origins tracing back to many years, this treasured establishment beckons both locals and travelers to engage in an experience that seamlessly blends the charm of yesterday's past with the pleasures of the palate.

LoveFood.com stepped into the world of Scholz Garten in honor of recognizing every U.S. state's oldest eatery still going strong, where time-honored place and a rich heritage converge to create a timeless dining experience. Isn't that an invitation that's impossible to resist?

Here's what LoveFood.com shared about Scholz Garten,

"You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding a dinner spot in Texas' hip capital – but, if you'd like a dollop of history with your meal, you can't go wrong with Scholz Garten. Opened by German-born Civil War veteran August Scholz, the joint began life in 1866, as a bar and café above a boarding house. Fast-forward more than 150 years and it's still a failsafe spot for German-inspired food, with a pick of currywurst with waffle fries, Bavarian-style pretzels, and sauerkraut balls."