Ex-Cop Is Suspected Gunman In Mass Shooting At California Biker Bar

A gunman opened fire at a bike bar in California on Wednesday (August 23) night, killing three people and injuring six others before he was shot and killed by the police.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they received multiple 911 calls about the shooting at Cook's Corner around 7 p.m. Officers arrived within two minutes and engaged the shooter, fatally shooting him near a silver truck.

Officials said that five of the six injured victims suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Two remain in critical condition, while the other four are listed in stable condition.

While authorities have not identified the gunman, the Los Angeles Times reported that he was a retired police officer who was targeting his estranged wife. She reportedly survived the shooting and is in the hospital.

Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Mike Brown told the Ventura County Star that the suspect worked for the department from July 1986 until February 2014.

"It's disturbing to learn that another domestic dispute led to another mass shooting. We must do more to prevent senseless acts of gun violence and protect survivors," said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.