Hyundai Recalls 40,000 Cars Due To Possibility Of Unexpected Acceleration

Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 hybrid vehicles because they can unexpectedly accelerate. The recall includes 2021-2023 Elentra HEV vehicles.

The automaker said that an error with the motor control unit software could cause the cars to accelerate when the brake pedal is released, increasing the risk of an accident.

Hyundai first received reports about the issue in August 2022 and opened up a preliminary investigation. During the investigation, the company uncovered 24 unconfirmed reports of the issue. While Hyundai’s North American Safety Office was unable to replicate the issue, Hyundai Motor Corporation was able to recreate it in testing. According to Carscoops, Hyundai determined the problem was caused by how the gas engine and electric motor handled power distribution.

Hyundai said it will begin notifying affected customers by mail in October. Owners can take their vehicle to a dealership where technicians will update the software free of charge.

You can check to see if your car is subject to a recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.